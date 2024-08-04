Olympics Fans in Awe of Stunning Photo Finish in Men's 100m Final
The final of the men's 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics featured a photo finish for the ages. American sprinter Noah Lyles, who had already created one memorable photograph with his stare down of Jamaica's Oblique Seville in the semifinal at the Stade de France earlier Sunday, was part of another as he narrowly defeated Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second to win gold.
So close was the finish that neither Lyles nor Thompson was immediately sure of the result. As photos of the finish surfaced on social media, Olympics fans could not believe just how close the race was.
A finish so amazing that it's worth looking at a couple of more angles of it.
And here's the official photo finish image from the International Olympic Committee, courtesy of Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland.
It's no wonder the race was this close, as all eight men ran the 100m in under 10 seconds for the first time in history.
Truly an unforgettable moment.