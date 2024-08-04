SI

Noah Lyles, Oblique Seville Stared Each Other Down at End of Olympics 100m Semifinal

This was epic.

Tim Capurso

USA sprinter Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Oblique Seville stare at each other at the end of the men's 100m semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4.
USA sprinter Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Oblique Seville stare at each other at the end of the men's 100m semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4. / Screengrab Twitter @YahooSports

American sprinter Noah Lyles admitted he underestimated his competition after finishing second in the men's 100m preliminary race and vowed it would never happen again.

It certainly won't be happening again after Sunday's semifinals of the men's 100m, a race that Lyles finished second in with Jamaica's Oblique Seville coming in first. Both men advanced to the final, which will be held later Sunday, and both are gunning for each other.

Right before he crossed the finish line, Seville, who ran a personal-best time of 9.81 seconds, snuck a quick glance over at the outspoken Lyles, with the latter returning the favor as he crossed the finish line.

Spicy. And here's a look at the replay of the race.

Lyles, whose time of 9.83 was the second-fastest of the eight who qualified for the final, is joined by two Americans, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek, in the final, scheduled at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Here's a look into the best 100m times Lyles has posted.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics