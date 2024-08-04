Noah Lyles, Oblique Seville Stared Each Other Down at End of Olympics 100m Semifinal
American sprinter Noah Lyles admitted he underestimated his competition after finishing second in the men's 100m preliminary race and vowed it would never happen again.
It certainly won't be happening again after Sunday's semifinals of the men's 100m, a race that Lyles finished second in with Jamaica's Oblique Seville coming in first. Both men advanced to the final, which will be held later Sunday, and both are gunning for each other.
Right before he crossed the finish line, Seville, who ran a personal-best time of 9.81 seconds, snuck a quick glance over at the outspoken Lyles, with the latter returning the favor as he crossed the finish line.
Spicy. And here's a look at the replay of the race.
Lyles, whose time of 9.83 was the second-fastest of the eight who qualified for the final, is joined by two Americans, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek, in the final, scheduled at 3:55 p.m. ET.
Here's a look into the best 100m times Lyles has posted.