Fans Left in Awe By the Perfect Synchronization From China's Olympic Diving Team
China won gold for synchronized diving at the 2024 Olympics after the country's top two participants, Chen Yiwen and Quan Hongchan, dazzled the crowd in Paris with a near-perfect dive.
The Chinese divers took to the 10m diving board for their second-round dive, though those watching at home may have been convinced there was only one person making the leap into the pool.
Yiwen and Hongchan were in almost perfect synchronization as they completed a flawless reverse dive in unison. Through some of the camera angles provided for fans watching at home, it was extremely difficult to see their bodies overlap as they dove as the pair matched each other's motions with perfection.
Have a look at the terrific synchronized dive that yielded China the gold medal.
When recorded from the side, Yiwen and Hongchan practically appeared to be one person. When the camera captured the dive from the front, you could see just how magnificently in sync the duo was.
Fans watching at home were in utter disbelief over the outstanding dive, and they gave the Chinese tandem their flowers for a picture-perfect result.