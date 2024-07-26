SI

Peyton Manning Had Fans Laughing Over What He Wore During Olympics Opening Ceremony

Andy Nesbitt

Peyton Manning joined Mike Tirico and Kelly Clarkson on NBC's Olympics Opening Ceremony broadcast in Paris.
The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off Friday with the opening ceremony being held along, and on, the Seine. One of the biggest surprises came when Peyton Manning popped up on NBC as one of the co-hosts of the broadcast alongside Mike Tirico and Kelly Clarkson.

The Hall of Fame quarterback obviously never played in the Olympics, which made it strange to see him calling the action as athletes made their way down the Seine in boats on a rainy night in Paris. But he did have lots of people laughing when midway through the show he broke out a playbook wristband like some NFL quarterbacks wearing during games.

Check this out:

Classic Peyton Manning.

Fans loved it:

Andy Nesbitt

