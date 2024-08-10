Photo of Steph Curry Swishing Three-Pointer Over Victor Wembanyama Doesn't Look Real
The United States beat host country France for the gold medal on Saturday afternoon, 98-87, thanks to another unbelievable shooting performance from star point guard Steph Curry.
Curry, who has won four NBA titles and is the league's all-time leader in three-point makes by a mile, continued to secure his unbelievable legacy in the game of basketball with 24 points on eight three-point makes, including five in the fourth quarter, to help the United States capture its fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Amid Curry's unbelievable shooting performance was an iconic picture of the 6'2" Curry swishing a stepback three over France's 7'4" Victor Wembanyama that fans will need to see to believe.
The photo almost looks fake, but the image gives a good idea of just how high players need to shoot to avoid a Wembanyama shot block. The French star will be a problem on offense and defense for years to come for the San Antonio Spurs.