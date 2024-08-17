Poland Intends to Bid on 2040 or 2044 Summer Olympics, Prime Minister Says
With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in the rearview mirror, at least one country has been inspired by the spectacle to pursue hosting its own Olympics.
Poland is readying a bid on the 2040 or 2044 Summer Olympics, prime minister Donald Tusk said in a Friday press conference.
“Life will show whether this is a realistic goal. We will take it seriously," Tusk told reporters via Csongor Koromi of Politico.
The Eastern European nation has bid on two past Olympics: the 2006 Winter Games that went to Turin, Italy and the 2022 Winter Games that went to Beijing. Neither the '06 bid (based in Zakopane) nor the '22 bid (based in Krakow) advanced to the candidature stage.
This will mark the nation's first bid for the Summer Olympics. The Polish won 10 medals in Paris in nine different sports.
Los Angeles and Brisbane will host the next two Summer Games, in 2028 and 2032. Other locales reputed to be interested in the '40 or '44 Games include Berlin and Cairo.