Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams Help Light Cauldron to Open Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Carl Lewis, Rafael Nadal, Nadia Comaneci and Serena Williams travel with the Olympic Flame down the Seine River at the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony.
Carl Lewis, Rafael Nadal, Nadia Comaneci and Serena Williams travel with the Olympic Flame down the Seine River at the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony. / Olympics/Screengrab

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics was full of memorable and astonishing scenes as France put on quite a show on the Seine River.

Just when fans thought the Olympics were about to officially commence, some special guests popped up to transfer the Olympic Flame along the Seine River: Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal and American tennis legend Serena Williams.

Fans couldn't believe that two of the most famous tennis players of all time were included in this iconic moment, especially since both Nadal and Williams aren't French. The other athletes highlighted in the passing of the Olympic Flame seemed to all be notable French athletes.

Nadal and Williams then got into a boat while the Spaniard carried the torch down the Seine River.

Even though Nadal is from Spain, the French have somewhat adopted him as their own since he's won a record 14 French Opens. He's likely to retire from the sport soon, and this is expected to be his final Olympics, so it's fitting the Olympics would want to honor him in this way.

Williams won the French Open three times in her tennis career, but also captured four Olympic gold medals. She is arguably the most famous women's tennis player of all time.

