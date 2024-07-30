Rory McIlroy Roasts Team USA Following Question About Length of Rough at Olympics
World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is on site at Le Golf National outside of Paris as he prepares to represent Ireland in the Olympic golf tournament that is set to get underway on Thursday.
After practicing at Le Golf National over the last couple days, which was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup, McIlroy was asked on Tuesday about the length of the rough this week compared to six years ago, when Team Europe routed Team USA 17.5 to 10.5 to win the signature biennial event.
McIlroy didn't miss a beat while taking a subtle jab at USA.
"Ask the Americans," McIlroy quipped. "I wasn't in [the rough] much that week."
McIlroy is looking to capture a medal for Ireland after a rough major championship season that saw him once again come very close to snapping his 10-year major title drought after a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.
However, despite a missed cut at The Open Championship earlier in July, McIlroy has been in good form in 2024, giving him an opportunity alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry to capture a medal in Paris this weekend.