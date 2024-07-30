SI

Rory McIlroy Roasts Team USA Following Question About Length of Rough at Olympics

The No. 3 player in the world gave the Americans a subtle jab when asked about the rough length at Le Golf National.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 17, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Rory McIlroy on the 12th green during practice rounds at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Rory McIlroy on the 12th green during practice rounds at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is on site at Le Golf National outside of Paris as he prepares to represent Ireland in the Olympic golf tournament that is set to get underway on Thursday.

After practicing at Le Golf National over the last couple days, which was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup, McIlroy was asked on Tuesday about the length of the rough this week compared to six years ago, when Team Europe routed Team USA 17.5 to 10.5 to win the signature biennial event.

McIlroy didn't miss a beat while taking a subtle jab at USA.

"Ask the Americans," McIlroy quipped. "I wasn't in [the rough] much that week."

McIlroy is looking to capture a medal for Ireland after a rough major championship season that saw him once again come very close to snapping his 10-year major title drought after a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

However, despite a missed cut at The Open Championship earlier in July, McIlroy has been in good form in 2024, giving him an opportunity alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry to capture a medal in Paris this weekend.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Olympics