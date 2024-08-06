France Coach Explains Rudy Gobert's Role Change in Quarterfinals Win vs. Canada
France defeated Canada in the men's basketball quarterfinals at the 2024 Olympics, using a new-look lineup in order to secure the 82–73 win.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who is typically among France's starting five, was relegated to a bench role for Tuesday's tilt. He saw limited action in the victory, logging just three minutes and registering zero points, one rebound, one turnover and one personal foul.
After the game, French national team coach Vincent Collet explained the cause of Gobert's absence, indicating that the center was dealing with an injury to his fingers. Collet said that Gobert was cleared to play Tuesday after undergoing an MRI on Monday, but ultimately the team favored to play small against Canada, which was the main factor in the 32-year-old's significantly reduced role.
Gobert told reporters that he sustained the injury during practice on Sunday. He wore tape on two of his left fingers while addressing the media.
It's not clear if he'll be in the starting lineup when France plays in the semifinals, though he had started every game prior to sustaining the finger injury. The team is set to play again on Aug. 8, so Gobert will only be three days removed from finger surgery at that point.
With Gobert on the bench, it was France's tandem of starting guards Isaia Cordiner and Guerschon Yabusele who led the charge, combining for 42 points and draining six threes.