SI

French Coach Takes Rudy Gobert Out of Starting Lineup vs. Canada

Madison Williams

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; France centre Rudy Gobert (27) handles the ball against Japan centre Hugh Watanabe (34) in men’s basketball group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; France centre Rudy Gobert (27) handles the ball against Japan centre Hugh Watanabe (34) in men’s basketball group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In a win-or-go-home game between France and Canada in Tuesday's Olympic quarterfinals men's basketball game, French coach Vincent Collet decided to take center Rudy Gobert out of the starting lineup.

Collet also took guard Evan Fournier out of the starting lineup for the game.

Gobert struggled in France's last game vs. Germany on Saturday. He scored just four points and tallied one rebound in the team's 85–71 loss.

There's a lot of pressure on France to perform well in every sport at the Olympics since they are the host country, with men's basketball being another one of those sports that French fans expect to see great success. France won the silver medal in men's basketball during the Tokyo Olympics.

The NBA's Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, was named as the starting center for Tuesday's game instead. Wembanyama has led Team France in points (17), rebounds (10.7) and assists (three) so far in the Olympic campaign.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics