French Coach Takes Rudy Gobert Out of Starting Lineup vs. Canada
In a win-or-go-home game between France and Canada in Tuesday's Olympic quarterfinals men's basketball game, French coach Vincent Collet decided to take center Rudy Gobert out of the starting lineup.
Collet also took guard Evan Fournier out of the starting lineup for the game.
Gobert struggled in France's last game vs. Germany on Saturday. He scored just four points and tallied one rebound in the team's 85–71 loss.
There's a lot of pressure on France to perform well in every sport at the Olympics since they are the host country, with men's basketball being another one of those sports that French fans expect to see great success. France won the silver medal in men's basketball during the Tokyo Olympics.
The NBA's Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, was named as the starting center for Tuesday's game instead. Wembanyama has led Team France in points (17), rebounds (10.7) and assists (three) so far in the Olympic campaign.