Ryan Murphy's Wife Surprises Him With Gender Reveal After Olympic Swimming Medal

The seven-time medalist was in for a surprise after a backstroke bronze.

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Ryan Murphy (USA) in the men’s 100-meter backstroke semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena.
On Monday, United States swimmer Ryan Murphy added yet another medal to his impressive Olympic resume.

After collecting three medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and three in Tokyo in 2021, Murphy took bronze in the 100-meter backstroke in Paris. The Chicago native edged out Apostolos Christou of Greece by .02 seconds to finish third.

Little did Murphy know his fun was just beginning. As he took a victory lap after his big race, Murphy's wife Bridget held up a sign reading, "Ryan, it's a girl!"

Congratulations poured in from the swimming world, including NBC commentator and three-time gold medalist Rowdy Gaines.

Murphy, 29, won gold in the 100-meter backstroke in Rio de Janeiro and bronze in the event in Tokyo. He also is a three-time world champion in the event.

Now, it seems we should be on the lookout for another Murphy to make noise in the pool in the 2040s.

