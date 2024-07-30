Serena Williams, Michael Phelps Among Celebs Supporting Simone Biles, U.S. Gymnastics
The stars showed out for the United States women's gymnastics team during the team final on Tuesday.
As Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey competed in the various categories for a team medal, NBC's broadcast continuously panned to the packed audience to show off all the celebrities in attendance.
After Chiles scored a 14.366 on the uneven bars, the camera showed actress Natalie Portman cheering her on. Then, tennis legend Serena Williams was seen on the edge of her seat waiting for Chiles to stick her landing. She cheered loud for Chiles once she did.
When four-time gold medalist Biles was up on the uneven bars, an iconic moment occurred where Michael Phelps, who holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals in history, fist pumped for Biles. Phelps and Biles are often considered two of the main G.O.A.T.s of Team USA history.
Actress Nicole Kidman was also shown in attendance, seemingly rooting for Team USA even as an Australian native. Australia was not competing in the women's gymnastics team final.
NBC's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were also shown celebrating loudly for Lee as she completed her uneven bar routine and scored a 14.566. They were jumping up and down cheering for the reigning all-around gold medalist.
There are surely more international stars in Paris cheering on the women's gymnastics team along with the rest of Team USA.