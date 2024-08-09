Sha'Carri Richardson Brings United States Back to Win 4x100-Meter Relay
Sha'Carri Richardson finally has her Olympic gold medal.
The United States took gold in the women's 4x100-meter relay thanks to an epic anchor leg from its best sprinter. Richardson took the baton from 200-meter gold medalist Gabby Thomas several meters behind her competition. No matter, she swiftly breezed by Great Britain's Daryll Neita and Germany's Rebekka Haase to take command. She was so far out in front at the end, that she had time to look around and admire just how big her lead was.
That's just an absolutely incredible final leg.
Richardson entered the 2024 Summer Olympics as a favorite in the 100 meters but settled for silver behind St. Lucia's Julien Alfred. Three years ago, Richardson qualified for the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials but had to miss the Tokyo Games due to a positive test for marijuana. She bounced back, becoming the world champion in the 100 and leading the U.S. to a world title in the 4x100 while earning a bronze in the 200 meters.
Now, she can finally add Olympic gold medalist to her list of accomplishments.