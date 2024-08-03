Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Olympic Medal, Secures Silver in 100m at Paris Games
Sha'Carri Richardson would not be denied at these Paris Games. From her first preliminary heat to the 100m final, she was one of the fastest. Richardson put herself up in the event for the fastest women in the world, staking her claim as one of the fastest of them all.
While Richardson fell just short of fastest, she claimed silver, the newest medalist for U.S. sports on the wet track from rain throughout the evening at the Stade de France.
She finished with a time of 10.87. Coming in, her personal best was 10.65. Winning gold was Julien Alfred out of Saint Lucia (10.72), and Richardson's teammate, Melissa Jefferson won bronze (10.92).
In the semifinals, Richardson finished second, enough to snag one of the two guaranteed spots to be in the finals. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of her fiercest competitors, shockingly dropped out of the semifinal heat where she would have raced alongside Richardson.
It's a delayed welcome to the stage for the U.S. sprinter, and a redemption moment for Richardson who did not participate in the Tokyo Games due to a suspension. Richardson tested positive for THC—a compound found in marijuana, a banned substance by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency—and sat out to serve the suspension.
That story is now put to bed, and Richardson has a medal.