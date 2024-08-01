Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade Shared Classy Moment During Women’s All-Around Final
Simone Biles competed in the women's gymnastics all-around final on Thursday. Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in Tokyo, were separated by just a few tenths of a point after three events. While Andrade was finishing her balance beam rountine, Biles shouted encouragement to her saying, "Come on. You got it."
Andrade stuck the landing. The two opponents then shared a hug. If you were going to make an ad for competeition and the Olympic spirit and you wrote out this exaact scenario you'd be told it was too on the nose. Instead, it's reality.
It's incredible sportsmanship between the two countries and it was also not the first time these two exchanged pleasantries during the all-around competition.
They also took a picture together this week. Andrade and Brazil took bronze in the women's competition earlier this week while Biles and Team USA won gold.
A rivalry with plenty of respect. Good stuff all around.