Simone Biles Catching So Much Air During Her Floor Routine Left Fans in Awe
The story of Sunday night's 2024 United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials was reigning world champion and four-time gold medalist Simone Biles sealing her ticket to Paris by placing first in the all-around competition.
Biles, who will become the fourth American female gymnast to compete in three Olympic games, wowed fans during her floor routine, at one point catching so much air after launching herself skyward that it looked like she was flying.
Jumping off of the spring floor, Biles leapt 12 feet into the air, according to NBC Olympics's account on X (formerly Twitter) leading to plenty of reactions from fans.
Fans were, understandably, in awe.
Even the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics account stopped by to express how mind-blown it was by Biles.
And then, of course, fans made Biles' leap into a meme.
Biles finished more than five points ahead of the field with a two-day all-around score of 117.225. At 27, she is the oldest American female gymnast to make the Games since the 1950s. Biles will be joined on the United States team by Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
"WE ARE GOING TO PARIS," Biles wrote in a social post shortly after the conclusion of the trials.
The Paris Olympics is something of a redemption tour for the United States women. Biles, Lee, Carey and Chiles were all on the team the U.S. sent to Tokyo back in 2021.
They emerged with a team silver medal and five individual medals—but Biles wants more.
“This is definitely our redemption tour," Biles said. "I feel like we all have more to give,”