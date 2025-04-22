Simone Biles Leaves Door Cracked Open to Compete in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
If the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris marked the end of Simone Biles's gymnastics career, it would be an appropriate end to a legendary run. After a bout with the "twisties" derailed her run at the Tokyo Games three years earlier, she returned to win three golds and a silver and cement her place as one of history's greatest Olympians. Biles was named Sports Illustrated's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year after her performance in Paris.
Los Angeles will serve as host to the next Summer Games in 2028, and Biles hasn't totally shut the door on participating in one more Olympics. Speaking to French sports newspaper L'Equipe, she said that she'd need to be "thrilled" by the prospect of participating.
"I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it," she said, via Reuters.
"You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."
Biles admitted that the Paris Games took a real toll on her.
"2028 seems so far away. And my body ages. I felt it in Paris. At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed—I got sick for 10 days," she said. "So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see."
Biles will turn 31 months before the 2028 Games. She would be the first U.S. gymnast over 30 to compete in the Olympics since 35-year-old Marie Margaret Hoesly competed in the 1952 Helsinki Games.