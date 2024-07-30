Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated Olympic Gymnast in Team USA History
Simone Biles is officially the most decorated Olympic gymnast in Amereican history after Team USA took home the gold medal in the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics. It was Biles's eighth career Olympic medal, breaking the record she previously held alongside Shannon Miller.
Biles clinched gold with a flawless performance in the floor exercise.
Biles was dealing with a calf injury this week, but still competed in all four events during the team finals. To make it more special, she broke the record in front of husband Jonathan Owens, who was given time off by the Chicago Bears to attend the games and watch her make history.
Biles previously won four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has won two team medals to go along with one in the all-around, one in vault, one in the floor exercise and two on the balance beam. In addition to all that Olympic glory, Biles also has 30 medals from the World Championships.
Miller, a member of the Magnificent Seven that captured gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, has two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. She won five of her medals at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.