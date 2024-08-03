Simone Biles Says She Shuns Olympic Village Cafeteria Because of 'Overwhelming' Crowds
Fame comes at a price, even in the Olympic Village.
U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles has been enjoying a perfect Olympics return so far, going two-for-two in gold medals in the women’s team final and individual all-around final.
However, her stay in the Olympic Village has been far from perfect, as Biles recently revealed a startling confession for why she doesn’t go to the village cafeteria.
In a TikTok video, Biles said she was mobbed for photos during her first day in the village, which in turn caused her anxiety to spiral out of control.
“I have not done much around the Olympic Village and it’s because the first day we got here and I got to the cafeteria, and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop,” Biles said. “Whenever I got sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking. And I couldn’t stop shaking, and I was so overwhelmed. I went to the cafeteria to meet my friend yesterday, but before that, I haven’t gone back to the cafeteria in like five days. I just go to the store, stock up on food, and just like stay here, because it gets me so anxious.”
Biles notably pulled out of most of her events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 due to a case of the “twisties,” a psychological phenomenon in which gymnasts experience a disconnect between their mind and body. Biles told reporters after the U.S. won the women’s team final on Tuesday that she was relieved not to have any flashbacks to her time in Tokyo.
Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history, has long been a fierce advocate for mental health and has helped destigmatize mental health in sports throughout the years. In Paris, she will look to add to her six career Olympic gold medals in the individual vault, beam and floor finals across the next three days.