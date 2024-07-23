Simone Biles Set as Massive Favorite to Win Gold Medal in Olympic Gymnastics (All-Around)
We are days away from the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
As we approach the start of the Games, oddsmakers have begun to release odds for a plethora of events. One of the most watched events in 2024 is bound to be the women's gymnastics, which will be highlighted by one of the great American athletes of our generation, Simone Biles.
Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic games, including the team golf and the all-around golf. During the 2020 Games, Biles suffered by "the twisties" causing her to withdraw from the finals of the individual all-around competition. She still managed to medal in the balance beam competition and help USA win the team silver medal.
Now, she's back and better than ever. Oddsmakers have faith in her to win the gold medal in the all-around individual competition.
Let's take a look at the odds.
Women's Gymnastic All-Around Gold Medal Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Simone Biles (USA) -500
- Sunisa Lee (USA) +450
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) +600
- Qiu Qiyuan (CHN) +1100
- Alice D'amato (ITA) +1500
- Nina Derwael (BEL) +2000
- Alice Kinsella (GBR) +2000
- Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) +3500
- Manila Esposito (ITA) +4000
- Kaylia Nemour (ALG) +4000
- Rina Kishi (JPN) +6000
- Naomi Visser (NED) +6000
- Morgan Osyssek-Reimer (FRA) +8000
- Yunseo Lee (KOR) +8000
- Flavia Saraiva (BRA) +8000
- Ana Barbosu (ROU) +8000
- Sarah Voss (GER) +10000
- Filipa Marins (POR) +10000
- Ellie Black (CAN) +10000
- Pauline Schafer (GER) +10000
- Alexa Moreno (MEX) +10000
Simone Biles is the -500 favorite to win the all-around gold medal. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has an 83.33% chance of achieving the feat.
She finished first in the all-around at the Olympic trials, defeating Subisa Lee by over five points. She will become only the fourth American female artistic gymnast to compete at three different Olympic games.
If Biles is able to win four gold medals, as she did in 2016, she will move into second all-time for most women gymnastic gold medals in Olympic history behind only Larisa Latynina, who won nine for the Soviet Union in the 1956, 1960, and 1964 Olympic Games.
