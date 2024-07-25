SI

Simone Biles Already Wows At Paris Olympics With Stunning Move in Vault Practice

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles reacts during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles is back for her third Olympics in Paris and it looks like she's more than ready to show everyone why she is considered the GOAT of a sport that will likely once again be one of the biggest draws of the Summer Games.

Biles and the rest of the U.S. women's team ran through a practice session on Thursday in Paris, with gymnastics events kicking off Sunday and being held almost every day next week. Cameras caught Biles, who pulled herself out of the team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health, pulling off a sweet move on the vault.

Biles looks locked in already, which is great news for Team USA.

