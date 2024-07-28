Simone Biles’s Funny Way of Dealing With Injury at Paris Games Was Loved by Fans
The GOAT, Simone Biles, was back in action at the Olympics on Sunday as she kicked off her Paris Games in style by looking like her dominant self in Sunday's qualifying session.
There was some concern about Biles's health, however, as she was seen limping a bit after warming up for the floor routine. Biles's coach, Cecile Landi, later said the gymnast was dealing with a calf injury that she suffered a few weeks ago.
Biles didn't let that slow her down at all, however. Not only did she push through the pain, she seemed to have fun with it as she was seen smiling while crawling on the mat so she didn't have to put any pressure on her calf.
Fans loved that:
Published