14-Year-Old Skateboarder Arisa Trew Becomes Australia's Youngest Olympic Medalist

Karl Rasmussen

Arisa Trew (AUS) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s skateboarding park finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 4. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

History was made during the 2024 women's skateboarding park final on Tuesday after 14-year-old Arisa Trew took home the gold medal.

Trew, who is 14 years and 86 days old becomes the youngest Olympic medalist in Australia's history, surpassing a mark previously held by Sandra Morgan, who was 14 years and 183 days old when she won gold in swimming at the 1956 Olympics.

Every medalist in the women's park final at the 2024 Olympics was 15 years old or younger. 15-year-old Cocona Hiraki from Japan placed second, while another 14-year-old, Great Britain's Sky Brown, earned bronze.

Trew earned a score of 93.18 in the final. Her run included an impressive 360 and perfect McTwist, which is a front flip combined with a 540.

2024 Olympic Women's Skateboarding Park Finals Results

SKATER

COUNTRY

SCORE

Arisa Trew

Australia

93.18

Cocona Hiraki

Japan

92.63

Sky Brown

Great Britain

92.31

Dora Varella

Brazil

89.14

Heili Sirvio

Finland

88.89

Bryce Wettstein

United States

88.12

Naia Laso

Spain

86.28

Hinano Kusaki

Japan

69.76

It's not the first time Trew has made history this calendar year. Back in May, Trew became the first women's skateboarder to land a 900. She continued her stellar year at the Games in Paris, making history for her country.

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

