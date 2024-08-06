14-Year-Old Skateboarder Arisa Trew Becomes Australia's Youngest Olympic Medalist
History was made during the 2024 women's skateboarding park final on Tuesday after 14-year-old Arisa Trew took home the gold medal.
Trew, who is 14 years and 86 days old becomes the youngest Olympic medalist in Australia's history, surpassing a mark previously held by Sandra Morgan, who was 14 years and 183 days old when she won gold in swimming at the 1956 Olympics.
Every medalist in the women's park final at the 2024 Olympics was 15 years old or younger. 15-year-old Cocona Hiraki from Japan placed second, while another 14-year-old, Great Britain's Sky Brown, earned bronze.
Trew earned a score of 93.18 in the final. Her run included an impressive 360 and perfect McTwist, which is a front flip combined with a 540.
2024 Olympic Women's Skateboarding Park Finals Results
SKATER
COUNTRY
SCORE
Arisa Trew
Australia
93.18
Cocona Hiraki
Japan
92.63
Sky Brown
Great Britain
92.31
Dora Varella
Brazil
89.14
Heili Sirvio
Finland
88.89
Bryce Wettstein
United States
88.12
Naia Laso
Spain
86.28
Hinano Kusaki
Japan
69.76
It's not the first time Trew has made history this calendar year. Back in May, Trew became the first women's skateboarder to land a 900. She continued her stellar year at the Games in Paris, making history for her country.