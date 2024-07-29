SI

Snoop Dogg Calling Badminton Highlights Is Excellent Television

NBC Sports commentator brings the action to life with unique style.

Kyle Koster

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Joshua Yuan (USA) and Vinson Chiu (USA) play against Yu Chen Liu (CHN) ad Xuan Yi Ou (CHN) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Joshua Yuan (USA) and Vinson Chiu (USA) play against Yu Chen Liu (CHN) ad Xuan Yi Ou (CHN) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Badminton fans are an underserved community when it comes to having access to highlights of their favorite players and plays on linear television. But every four years or so they get the opportunity to see the biggest stars and moments alongside more traditional sports like basketball and swimming. And for this go-around they also get the privilege of having Snoop Doog narrate those highlights as though he were auditioning for SportsCenter at the peak of the catchphrase era.

Here he is adding some flair to an update on Sunday's men's double match at Paris Olympics between the United States and China.

How did Snoop know the inner monologue of every player on every shot of that intense volley? Doesn't matter. The point is that you won't see or hear a better badminton highlight. Until NBC Sports' not-so-secret weapon gets another chance to call one. It's an unexpectedly terrific pairing.

Published
Kyle Koster

KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/Olympics