Snoop Dogg Calling Badminton Highlights Is Excellent Television
Badminton fans are an underserved community when it comes to having access to highlights of their favorite players and plays on linear television. But every four years or so they get the opportunity to see the biggest stars and moments alongside more traditional sports like basketball and swimming. And for this go-around they also get the privilege of having Snoop Doog narrate those highlights as though he were auditioning for SportsCenter at the peak of the catchphrase era.
Here he is adding some flair to an update on Sunday's men's double match at Paris Olympics between the United States and China.
How did Snoop know the inner monologue of every player on every shot of that intense volley? Doesn't matter. The point is that you won't see or hear a better badminton highlight. Until NBC Sports' not-so-secret weapon gets another chance to call one. It's an unexpectedly terrific pairing.