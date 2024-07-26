SI

Snoop Dogg Had So Much Fun Carrying Olympic Torch in Paris, and Fans Loved It

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, which will feature a boat parade down the Seine before the Olympic cauldron is lit.

Speaking of being lit, Snoop Dogg had some fun with the Olympic torch hours before the Opening Ceremony, as he carried it for a bit in the streets of Paris, where he'll be working throughout the Games for NBC.

The legendary rapper had too much fun doing this:

Fans loved it:

