Snoop Dogg Had So Much Fun Carrying Olympic Torch in Paris, and Fans Loved It
The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, which will feature a boat parade down the Seine before the Olympic cauldron is lit.
Speaking of being lit, Snoop Dogg had some fun with the Olympic torch hours before the Opening Ceremony, as he carried it for a bit in the streets of Paris, where he'll be working throughout the Games for NBC.
The legendary rapper had too much fun doing this:
Fans loved it:
