Snoop Dogg to Carry Olympic Torch in Final Stretch Before Opening Ceremony in Paris
American rapper Snoop Dogg will be lighting up during the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Lighting up as in carrying the iconic Olympic torch, of course.
The 52-year-old Snoop Dogg was chosen to hoist the Olympic torch in the final stretch leading up to the opening ceremony Friday night in Paris. Mathieu Hanotin, the mayor of Saint-Denis—a suburb of northern Paris that is the home of the Stade de France Olympic Stadium—announced the decision on social media.
"Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast [Snoop Dogg] for the last stretch of the Olympic flame," Hanotin said in the post, translated to English.
Snoop Dogg confirmed the news on social media Tuesday.
Joining Snoop Dogg as Olympic torchbearers in Saint-Denis include French actress Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar.
The final torchbearer who will light the Olympic cauldron to begin the opening ceremony has yet to be announced.