Spain Goalie Boots Embarrassing Own Goal Off Teammate's Arm in Olympic Semifinal

This is not how Spain wanted to start its semifinal matchup against Brazil.

Spain's quest for a gold medal in women's soccer did not get off to a great start Tuesday during their 2024 Olympic Games semifinal matchup against Brazil at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Five minutes into the game, Spain defender Laia Codina kicked the ball back to goalkeeper Cata Coll to clear it away. Coll tapped the ball and prepared to boot it away when Brazil forward Priscila flew in to try to block her kick.

Coll avoided hitting Priscila—but she nailed teammate Irene Paredes in the arm, and the ball skipped into the net to give Brazil an unconventional 1–0 lead.

Brazil went on to score again before halftime to take a 2–0 advantage, and they netted another in the 71st minute to take a commanding 3–0 lead.

If they hold off Spain in the final few minutes, Brazil will advance to play the United States for an Olympic gold medal on Saturday. The U.S. women's national team defeated Germany 1–0 in the semifinals earlier Tuesday to advance to their first gold medal match since the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

