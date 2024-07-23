Steph Curry Had Wholesome Interaction With Fan in London About to Buy His Jersey
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is a global phenomenon.
While in London competing with Team USA in a pair of exhibition games ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, Curry stopped by a sports apparel store and spotted a fan looking at his No. 30 Warriors jersey.
"You like that jersey?" Curry asked the fan. "That's a nice jersey you got there. You gonna buy it? ... I think that's the best one in here."
After the fan purchased the jersey, Curry signed it and took a picture with her wearing the No. 30 uniform, closing out an exchange she will never forget.
Curry and Team USA won both games they played in London, but it wasn't easy. The Americans avoided a massive upset by edging South Sudan 101–100 on Saturday and erased a late deficit against Germany on Monday to win 92–88 at O2 Arena.
Team USA will begin the group phase of Olympic basketball on July 28 with a matchup against Serbia in Lille, France.