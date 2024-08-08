Stephen Curry's Red-Hot Start to Olympic Semifinal vs. Serbia Had Sports World in Awe
Stephen Curry is on a different level.
The Golden State Warriors and Team USA guard got off to a scalding hot start to Thursday's Olympic semifinal tilt against Serbia, catching fire early into the first quarter.
The 36-year-old hit some incredibly difficult shots early into the game, including a corner three-pointer during which he looked away from the hoop before the ball even went in.
Curry racked up a stunning 14 points throughout the first three minutes of play and provided 17 of the United States's first 20 points of the game. In fact, Devin Booker was the only American other than Curry to score during first five minutes of action.
Curry's electric first-quarter performance, during which he made five three-pointers, kept the U.S. close with Serbia throughout the first quarter, and he had the sports world in disbelief with his unmatched scoring ability.