Steve Kerr Blames Math for Jayson Tatum’s Playing Time
Team USA is headed to the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament following a thrilling 95-91 win over Serbia. Stephen Curry scored 36 points, LeBron James had a triple-double and Joel Embiid came up big down the stretch against Nikola Jokic.
Steve Kerr relied heavily on the starters and Kevin Durant off the bench with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum never taking off their warmups. While everyone is fine with Haliburton, a two-time All-Star and member of the All-NBA third team in 2024, not playing, many people have an issue with Tatum's lack of playing time, including his mother.
Despite the victory, coach Steve Kerr again had to answer for his rotational crimes on Friday. So why isn't Jayson Tatum playing? Blame math.
Here are Kerr's comments via the Boston Globe:
“It’s not what I’m not seeing from Jayson; it’s what I’ve seen from the other guys,” Kerr said. “Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and the last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game.
“Our second unit was not great last night, but that group has been one of the bright spots on this team, especially on the defensive end. So it’s not about what Jayson is doing or not doing. It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin [Durant] has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”
Every Olympics a couple great American basketball players have to be the odd-men out on Team USA. This year it's Haliburton and Tatum.
What makes Tatum unique is that this comes so soon after winning a legacy-solidifying NBA championship. Tatum has done it all on the court. He's a perennial All-Star. He's a first team All-NBA player. He's a champion. He's about to win his second Olympic medal.
And this is the conversation about him during the offseason.