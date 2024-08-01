Stunning Katie Ledecky Graphic Puts Her Dominance in Perspective
American swimmer Katie Ledecky needs no introduction, especially when it comes to the 1,500-meter freestyle event.
Ledecky won the 1,500-meter race once again Wednesday in an Olympic record time of 15:30.02, more than 10 seconds ahead of silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of France. Ledecky was so far ahead of her competition that at times she was the only swimmer pictured in NBC's wide camera shot.
The time of 15:30 wasn't Ledecky's best of her career. In fact, she's beaten it seven times. But Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the history of the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, as she pushed Denmark's Lotte Friis off the list, who swam a 15:38.88 in 2013 and now ranks 21st in history.
That sounds impressive, but looks even more absurd when placed on a graphic:
Unbelievable.
With the blowout win in the 30-lap event, Ledecky claimed the eighth gold medal of her career, which ties her with fellow swimmer Jenny Thompson for the most of all time among American women. The Washington, D.C., native now owns 12 total medals—eight gold, three silver and one bronze—across four Olympic appearances.
Ledecky will swim in two more events in Paris—the 800-meter freestyle relay on Thursday and the individual 800-meter race on Sunday.