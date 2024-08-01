SI

Stunning Katie Ledecky Graphic Puts Her Dominance in Perspective

Tom Dierberger

Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle final during the 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena.
American swimmer Katie Ledecky needs no introduction, especially when it comes to the 1,500-meter freestyle event.

Ledecky won the 1,500-meter race once again Wednesday in an Olympic record time of 15:30.02, more than 10 seconds ahead of silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of France. Ledecky was so far ahead of her competition that at times she was the only swimmer pictured in NBC's wide camera shot.

The time of 15:30 wasn't Ledecky's best of her career. In fact, she's beaten it seven times. But Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the history of the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, as she pushed Denmark's Lotte Friis off the list, who swam a 15:38.88 in 2013 and now ranks 21st in history.

That sounds impressive, but looks even more absurd when placed on a graphic:

Unbelievable.

With the blowout win in the 30-lap event, Ledecky claimed the eighth gold medal of her career, which ties her with fellow swimmer Jenny Thompson for the most of all time among American women. The Washington, D.C., native now owns 12 total medals—eight gold, three silver and one bronze—across four Olympic appearances.

Ledecky will swim in two more events in Paris—the 800-meter freestyle relay on Thursday and the individual 800-meter race on Sunday.

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

