Suni Lee's Bronze-Medal Clinching Floor Routine Exuded Pure Joy, and Fans Loved It
American gymnast Suni Lee secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Games in Paris after putting on a breathtaking display during her individual all-around routine. Lee delivered a jaw-dropping performance in order to place third behind gold medalist and fellow U.S. gymnast Simone Biles and silver medalist Rebeca Andrade from Brazil.
When it came time for her floor routine, her final routine of the event, Lee stepped up with the lights at their brightest. Needing a strong score from her floor routine to get onto the podium, Lee scored a remarkable 13.666, just enough to edge past Italian Alice D'Amato for the bronze medal.
Lee got off to a slow start on Thursday, ending the first rotation in seventh place before working her way up into a tie for fourth entering the final rotation. She did enough to continue her climb and reach the podium with her breathtaking floor routine.
Lee couldn't contain her joy after the clutch performance in her final round, and she was beaming ear to ear after the routine. She becomes the second woman in U.S. gymnastics history to record two or more medals in the all-around competition, joining none other than Biles.
The 21-year-old wasn't the only one overflowing with pride and joy, as fans watching back home were left in complete awe by her amazing comeback.