Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Fastest 400-Meter Hurdle Times Leading Up to Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Jun 30, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with gold medal after winning the women's 400m hurdles in a world record 50.65 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Jun 30, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with gold medal after winning the women's 400m hurdles in a world record 50.65 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone began her campaign to defend her 400-meter hurdle Olympic gold medal Sunday in the preliminary round and is ready to compete for a consecutive gold medal in the final on Thursday.

The American hurdler made a name for herself in Tokyo after winning the gold medal. Her journey to the Paris Games has been successful, too, as she competed her personal best time in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials back in June. She beat her Tokyo Olympics time by almost a full second.

Ahead of the highly anticipated final race on Thursday, here's a look at McLaughlin-Levrone's 10 best times in the 400-meter hurdle, per World Athletics.

Personal rank

Time (seconds)

Event

Date

1

50.65

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

June 30, 2024

2

50.68

World Athletics Championships

July 22, 2022

3

51.41

USATF Outdoor Championships

June 25, 2022

4

51.46

2021 Tokyo Olympics

August 4, 2021

5

51.61

Music City Track Carnival Festival

June 5, 2022

6

51.68

Gyulai Istvan Memorial

August 8, 2022

7

51.90

U.S. Olympic Trials

June 27, 2021

8

52.17

World Athletics Championships

July 20, 2022

9

52.23

IAAF World Championships in Athletics

October 4, 2019

10

52.48

U.S. Olympic Team Trails

June 29, 2024

Here is how the event played out in Tokyo:

Medal

Athlete

Time (seconds)

Gold

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

51.46

Silver

Dalilah Muhammad

51.58

Bronze

Femke Bol

52.03

When McLaughlin-Levrone won gold at the Tokyo Games, she broke the world record in the 400-meter hurdle. Since then, she's crossed the finish line with three better times than that gold-medal race.

She will compete in the 4x400 women's relay this upcoming weekend, too. Her relay team also won the gold in Tokyo.

