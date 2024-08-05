Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Fastest 400-Meter Hurdle Times Leading Up to Paris Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone began her campaign to defend her 400-meter hurdle Olympic gold medal Sunday in the preliminary round and is ready to compete for a consecutive gold medal in the final on Thursday.
The American hurdler made a name for herself in Tokyo after winning the gold medal. Her journey to the Paris Games has been successful, too, as she competed her personal best time in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials back in June. She beat her Tokyo Olympics time by almost a full second.
Ahead of the highly anticipated final race on Thursday, here's a look at McLaughlin-Levrone's 10 best times in the 400-meter hurdle, per World Athletics.
Personal rank
Time (seconds)
Event
Date
1
50.65
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
June 30, 2024
2
50.68
World Athletics Championships
July 22, 2022
3
51.41
USATF Outdoor Championships
June 25, 2022
4
51.46
2021 Tokyo Olympics
August 4, 2021
5
51.61
Music City Track Carnival Festival
June 5, 2022
6
51.68
Gyulai Istvan Memorial
August 8, 2022
7
51.90
U.S. Olympic Trials
June 27, 2021
8
52.17
World Athletics Championships
July 20, 2022
9
52.23
IAAF World Championships in Athletics
October 4, 2019
10
52.48
U.S. Olympic Team Trails
June 29, 2024
Here is how the event played out in Tokyo:
Medal
Athlete
Time (seconds)
Gold
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
51.46
Silver
Dalilah Muhammad
51.58
Bronze
Femke Bol
52.03
When McLaughlin-Levrone won gold at the Tokyo Games, she broke the world record in the 400-meter hurdle. Since then, she's crossed the finish line with three better times than that gold-medal race.
She will compete in the 4x400 women's relay this upcoming weekend, too. Her relay team also won the gold in Tokyo.