Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dusts Field En Route to 400-Meter Hurdles Gold Medal
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crushed her competition on Thursday, winning the 400-meter hurdles for the second straight Olympics, and doing so in world-record fashion.
McLaughlin-Levrone led from the beginning of the race and as she came down the final straightaway, there was no one even close. She finished in 50.37 seconds, smashing her previous world record of 50.65 and finishing 1.5 seconds ahead of her closest competition, teammate Anna Cockrell.
Video of the race is below.
The 25-year-old is in a class by herself.
This is McLaughlin-Levrone's third Olympic gold medal. At the 2020 Summer Olympics, she set a world record (51.46) in the same event, beating teammate Dalilah Muhammad. She was also part of the gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay team. She'll have a chance to repeat the double on Saturday.
McLaughlin-Levrone is the best in the world at what she does and no one is even close. She has been dominating this race for years and is likely to continue to do so into the future. Thursday was just the latest example of how far everyone else has to go to even get in the picture.