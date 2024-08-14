SI

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Her Husband Had Sweetest Moment Rewatching Her Win Gold

Andy Nesbitt

Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024.
Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Tara Davis-Woodhall had a moment she'll never forget at the Paris Olympics when she won the gold medal in the women's long jump and then jumped into her husband's arms to celebrate a victory that left the both of them in awe.

Hunter Woodhall, who will be competing in the Paralympic Games in Paris, was overcome with emotion after watching his wife live out her dream. The two then later shared a special moment rewatching a video of her gold medal performance with his reactions during the competition and their celebration right after her victory.

"I don’t think I’ve been more happy in my entire life," Hunter Woodhall gushed while watching the video of his wife winning gold.

This is pretty awesome:

The Paralympic Games begin on Aug. 28. Hunter Woodhall will be competing in the 100m and 400m T 62 events.

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics