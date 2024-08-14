Tara Davis-Woodhall and Her Husband Had Sweetest Moment Rewatching Her Win Gold
Tara Davis-Woodhall had a moment she'll never forget at the Paris Olympics when she won the gold medal in the women's long jump and then jumped into her husband's arms to celebrate a victory that left the both of them in awe.
Hunter Woodhall, who will be competing in the Paralympic Games in Paris, was overcome with emotion after watching his wife live out her dream. The two then later shared a special moment rewatching a video of her gold medal performance with his reactions during the competition and their celebration right after her victory.
"I don’t think I’ve been more happy in my entire life," Hunter Woodhall gushed while watching the video of his wife winning gold.
This is pretty awesome:
The Paralympic Games begin on Aug. 28. Hunter Woodhall will be competing in the 100m and 400m T 62 events.