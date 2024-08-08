Tara Davis-Woodhall Had Legendary Reaction to Winning Gold in Long Jump
The second Tara Davis-Woodhall realized she won the gold medal for the women's long jump on Thursday, her jaw dropped.
After jumping 7.10 meters to win the gold, Davis-Woodhall stood in the sand for a second before she fell completely backwards into the sand. She laid there for a while to soak in the Stade de France erupting in cheers during the moment of a lifetime.
Arguably one of her biggest fans in the crowd was her husband Hunter Woodhall. The couple, who married in 2022, has easily become one of Team USA's favorites during the Paris Olympics.
As a Texas native, Davis-Woodhall is known for sporting a cowboy hat on the track after she competes. This time she put on a cowboy hat designed with the American flag as she draped the American flag around her.
Davis-Woodhall was also able to celebrate alongside her Team USA teammate Jasmine Moore who won the bronze medal with a jump of 6.96 meters. Germany's Malaika Mihambo, who is the reigning gold medalist, won the silver medal with a 6.98-meter jump.