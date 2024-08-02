SI

Team USA’s 4x400 Mixed Relay Team Had Ridiculous Lead During World Record Heat

Team USA dominated the 4x400 mixed relay heat and set a new world record.

Stephen Douglas

Team USA’s 4x400 mixed relay team had a comically large win in a heat on Friday.
Team USA’s 4x400 mixed relay team had a comically large win in a heat on Friday. /

Paris 2024 is the second Olympic games in history to feature the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Poland won the inaugural competition in 2021 and set the first Olympic Record which was 3:09:87. That record didn't even last four full years as Team USA smashed it during a preliminary heat on Friday.

Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown set the new Olympic record as well as a new world record of 3:07.41 and no one else in their heat was close. Brown ran the anchor leg of the race and it's unclear if any other country had runners close enough to still see her when she crossed the finish line. It was downright Ledecky-esque.

France came in second and Beligum third. Both countries will advance to Saturday's final with Team USA.

Team USA set the previous world record of 3:08:80 at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The only question is how long will this new record stand?

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Olympics