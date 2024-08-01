SI

Team USA Wins Gold in Men’s Rowing Four, First Time in Over 60 Years

Madison Williams

Nick Mead, Justin Best,, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan pose on the podium with gold medals after winning the Olympic men's four rowing competition at Vaires-sur-Marne. / Photo By Antonio Martinez/Europa Press/Getty Images

The United States men's rowing four team captured a gold medal for the first time since the 1960 Rome Olympics during Thursday's competition.

The crew made up of Justin Best, Nick Mead, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan finished the race in 5:49.03 to put them ahead of New Zealand and Great Britain. New Zealand attempted to overtake the United States in the final 200 meters, but Team USA was able to hold them off.

Team USA had won a couple silver and bronze medals in the men's rowing four event since 1960, but this year's team finally broke the 64-year streak of not winning the gold. The women's rowing four team placed fifth in Thursday's race.

It was an emotional moment for Team USA as The Star Spangled Banner played at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. The four men couldn't help but shed some tears.

This was the sixth gold medal for Team USA during the Paris Olympics so far.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

