Team USA Wins Gold in Men’s Rowing Four, First Time in Over 60 Years
The United States men's rowing four team captured a gold medal for the first time since the 1960 Rome Olympics during Thursday's competition.
The crew made up of Justin Best, Nick Mead, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan finished the race in 5:49.03 to put them ahead of New Zealand and Great Britain. New Zealand attempted to overtake the United States in the final 200 meters, but Team USA was able to hold them off.
Team USA had won a couple silver and bronze medals in the men's rowing four event since 1960, but this year's team finally broke the 64-year streak of not winning the gold. The women's rowing four team placed fifth in Thursday's race.
It was an emotional moment for Team USA as The Star Spangled Banner played at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. The four men couldn't help but shed some tears.
This was the sixth gold medal for Team USA during the Paris Olympics so far.