U.S. Tennis Player Emma Navarro References Iconic Meme in Picture With LeBron James
Every four years, the Olympics bring together athletes who otherwise might not interact. How often do archers and soccer players get together? Sprinters and surfers? Skateboarders and handballers?
The result is a bevy of photo opportunities, friendships and relationships that last a lifetime, and—in the modern world—memes.
On Friday, ahead of the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Paris, American tennis player Emma Navarro broke out one of the best. Posing with basketball forward LeBron James, Navarro referenced an iconic James Instagram story from February 2018.
"Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life," Navarro wrote on her own story.
James originally posted his now-famous words on his story in apparent response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham's suggestion that the then-Cleveland Cavaliers forward and three-time Olympic medalist "shut up and dribble."
Navarro, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist making her Olympic debut, clearly was paying attention to James's golden meme era.