Tom Daley Finished the Paris Olympics Knit Sweater He Was Working On
Tom Daley won silver in the men's 10 meter synchronized platform diving competition at the Paris Olympics. It was his fifth overall Olympic medal in his fifth overall Olympics, which means he's been at the top of his sport for quite a while. And yet all people want to talk about is his knitting.
Daley first went viral for knitting a sweater during the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo. He first started showing off his knitting skills on a specialized Instagram account in 2020.
Needless to say, people were emotionally invested in seeing how his latest creation turned out. As far as Olympic-themed knit sweaters done by actually Olympians go, it's pretty good.
Daley showed off his design process and early work two weeks ago.
Daley will only be 34 when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics arrive so there's a decent chance he's there to compete in his sixth games. Unless he is too focused on knitting.