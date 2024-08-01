Turkish Shooter Had Most Honest One-Liner After Going Viral While Winning Silver
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition in the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and then went viral for his casual look during the event.
The 51-year-old Dikeç wasn't dressed like many others in the competition. He didn't have special glasses like some people wear and he didn't' have any ear protectors. Instead, he kept his left hand in his pants pocket and went about his business.
Look at the difference between Dikeç and others in the event:
Look at how casual he was during the competition:
Afterward Dikeç provided an awesome quote about his skills, saying: "I did not need special equipment. I'm a natural, a natural shooter."
Here is his showing off his silver medal:
And just like that, a legend was born.