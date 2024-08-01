Turkiye Olympic Shooting Silver Medalist Becomes Viral Sensation With Casual Approach
Look around at the air pistol competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and you'll find plenty of athletes decked out in trinkets and accessories—special eye wear with science fiction-looking lenses, protection for the ears and more.
But not 51-year-old Dikec Yusuf of Turkiye.
Yusuf, who competed in the 10-meter mixed team competition at Chateauroux Shooting Centre, showed up to the event wearing no accessories besides his regular glasses and competed in the event with one hand in his pocket at times.
It clearly worked, as Yusuf helped Turkiye advance to the final and claim a silver medal, falling just short in the finale to Serbia. But Yusuf's casual approach easily won over fans tuning in to the event.
Most competitors wear one lens to avoid blurring and another lens for better precision when aiming at the target. Yusuf didn't need any of that, and he'll proudly return home to Turkiye with a silver medal.