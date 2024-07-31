United States' Olympic Women's Gymnastics Triumph Drew Monster Weekday TV Audience
Even in our fractured age, the Olympics remain a reliably monocultural enterprise in the United States. Down ratings years (such as the pandemic Games in Tokyo) are usually followed in short order by up ratings years (as appears to be the case in 2024). The celebrity creation machine marches on.
Still, the ratings figure for the live women's gymnastics all-around team final Tuesday merits a second look. Even by Paris' high standards, it was a staggering number.
An astounding 12.7 million Americans tuned in Tuesday to watch Simone Biles and company claim the gold medal—despite the fact the competition took place in the middle of the work day in the United States.
As Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal astutely pointed out Wednesday, that is a higher figure than every game of the '24 NBA Finals as well as the first round of the '24 NFL draft.
Biles would still be a transcendent figure if that audience were cut in half, but here again is proof positive of her status as one of the 21st century's towering athletic figures.