U.S. Artistic Swimming Team Moonwalking While Underwater Is Wildest Video of Olympics
The U.S. artistic swimming team hit the pool Monday in Paris and put on quite a show, which included them moonwalking to Michael Jackson's classic song, "Smooth Criminal."
The team, which consists of nine women, had too much fun with this routine. It helped them get into fourth place after the first day of the competition.
This video has gone bonkers viral, and rightfully so. Check it out:
Fans were in awe.
