U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2025: Schedule & How to Watch
The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships take place this week in New Orleans, where a new men's and women's national champion are set to be crowned.
Along with crowning a national champion, the U.S. Championships are an important stepping stone ahead of the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. This year's World Championships, which take place in October, will not include a team competition. The United States can select up to six men and four women to compete at this year's Worlds.
Here's a look at the schedule for this year's U.S. Championships.
U.S. Gymnastics Championships Schedule
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are a two-day event for both the men's and women's competition. Gymnasts will compete on each event twice, and the highest scorer from the two days combined will be crowned the champion.
The men's competition takes place first. Day 1 of the competition runs from 8-10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 7. Day 2 will follow two days later on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 6:30-9p.m. ET.
The women's competition begins with Day 1 on Friday, Aug. 8 from 7:45-10p.m. ET. Day 2 follows on Sunday, Aug. 10 from 7-9p.m. ET.
How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Day 1 of both the men's and women's U.S. gymnastics championships will be streamed on Peacock. Day 2 of each competition can also be streamed on Peacock, but will be broadcasted on NBC as well.
Top Competitors at the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Men's
Four of the five members of the bronze medal winning team from the Paris Olympics—Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Frederick Richard and pommel horse hero Stephen Nedoroscik—will all be competing at the U.S. Championships. Malone, a three-time U.S. champion and the reigning men's national champion, will not be competing in the all-around this year.
Paul Juda is the lone member of that bronze medal team that will not be competing at the U.S. Championships this year. 2024 Olympic alternate Khoi Young notably will also not be competing at this year's Championships.
Women's
With the core of the Paris gold medal winning team—Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee—not competing at this year's U.S. Championships, the field is open at this year's event.
Hezly Rivera is the lone member of that gold medal team who will compete at the 2025 U.S. Championships. She will look to rebound from the U.S. Classic last month, where she fell on bars and beam and finished 12th.
Claire Pease enters the U.S. Championships after winning the U.S. Classic in July. Pease, who is in her first year as a senior elite, scored a 54.600 in the all-around to win the U.S. Classic. Simone Rose, the silver medalist at the Classic, will also be a contender to take the title as national champion.
Skye Blakely returns to her first elite competition since tearing her achilles prior to the Olympics, and will just compete on bars and beam at this competition. Familiar faces at this year's Championships include two of Blakely's teammates from the 2023 World Championship team, Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson. Both Wong and Roberson were alternates for the Paris Olympics last year.