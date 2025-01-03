U.S. Olympic Runner Fred Kerley Arrested After Confrontation With Police
Fred Kerley—a two-time U.S. Olympic track and field medalist—was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach, Fla. on three charges, police told WSVN-TV in Miami.
Per Kathleen Ditton of the network, Kerley is facing charges of battery on a police officer, corrections officer, or firefighter, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.
The arrest is said to stem from a dispute between Kerley and the police over the former's car being parked near the site of an investigation. Police said Kerley declined to leave when asked, became aggressive, assumed a fighting stance, and eventually was subdued with "a dart-firing stun gun."
Kerley won a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the Summer Olympics in Paris in August; he also won a silver medal in the event in Tokyo in 2021.
The San Antonio native also owns five world championship medals, a world indoor championship medal and two Diamond League medals.