U.S. Olympic Runner Fred Kerley Arrested After Confrontation With Police

The San Antonio native has two medals to his name.

Patrick Andres

Fred Kerley after the Olympic men's 100-meter final on Aug. 4, 2024.
Fred Kerley after the Olympic men's 100-meter final on Aug. 4, 2024. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Fred Kerley—a two-time U.S. Olympic track and field medalist—was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach, Fla. on three charges, police told WSVN-TV in Miami.

Per Kathleen Ditton of the network, Kerley is facing charges of battery on a police officer, corrections officer, or firefighter, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

The arrest is said to stem from a dispute between Kerley and the police over the former's car being parked near the site of an investigation. Police said Kerley declined to leave when asked, became aggressive, assumed a fighting stance, and eventually was subdued with "a dart-firing stun gun."

Kerley won a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the Summer Olympics in Paris in August; he also won a silver medal in the event in Tokyo in 2021.

The San Antonio native also owns five world championship medals, a world indoor championship medal and two Diamond League medals.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

