USA, Canada Reveal First Look at 2026 Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Rosters
We're still several months away from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, but both the USA and Team Canada have offered fans an early glimpse into their rosters for next year's international tournament.
Both teams took to social media to announce the "First Six" members of the roster, recognizing some standout players who will represent the national team at the Olympics.
For Canada, the team's first six roster members consist of five forwards and one defenseman. Included in the reveal were Colorado Avalanche duo Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart.
You'll be hard pressed to find a more esteemed group of hockey superstars than the initial six players Canada named to its Olympic roster. They'll certainly be among the early favorites to win gold in Milan.
As for the United States, the team's roster reveal included four forwards and two defenders. The first six members of Team USA's Olympic roster include Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Panthers.
All but Hughes were members of the United States's 4 Nations Face-Off squad. Hughes was only excluded because he was dealing with an injury which prevented him from joining his countrymen, but he will be eager to get back in the mix for the national team, potentially alongside his brother Jack, at the Olympics.
The remainder of each country's roster figure to be announced in the near future.