SI

USA Hockey Icon Hilary Knight Says 2026 Olympics Will Be Her Last

The 35-year-old owns a treasure trove of international medals.

Patrick Andres

Hilary Knight celebrates a goal against Canada in 2022.
Hilary Knight celebrates a goal against Canada in 2022. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

United States right wing Hilary Knight has been a face of American hockey for nearly 20 years—but her time is coming to an end.

February's Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy will be Knight's last, she told Nancy Armour of the USA Today in a piece published Tuesday morning.

"It’s time," Knight said. "I have grown up in this program and it’s just given me so much. I’m at peace. I just have this feeling that it’s time. And I’m grateful that—hopefully I can stay healthy and everything—I can go out when I’d like to be done."

As women's hockey has grown into an Olympic tentpole on the order of its men's counterpart—and successfully formed its own major league, which Knight helped get of the ground—the Palo Alto, Calif., native and the United States' program have become virtually synonymous.

She led the Americans to their second Olympic gold medal in the event in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea—defeating her team's rival, Canada, in order to do so. At the world championship level, she won 10 gold medals and five silver medals to go with her three other Olympic silver medals.

The United States is currently ranked No. 1 in the world—just ahead of the Canadians—and will likely be favored to take home its third gold medal in Italy.

“There's something to be said about the grind and the appreciation for putting the most vulnerable part of yourself on the line and working together as a group and navigating the highs and lows before a tournament and in a tournament,” Knight said. “Those are the memories that will, I think, pop up for me.”

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Olympics