USA Men's Water Polo Team Tops Australia After Goalie Saves Penalty Shot With Face
On Wednesday, when the United States needed a hero in men's water polo, one emerged.
The Americans were tied 7–7 with Australia in an Olympic quarterfinal, staring down the uninviting prospect of a penalty shootout. Both teams traded goals on their first two shots.
Three rounds later, the United States could bask in an 11-10 victory. Why? The answer is that goalie Adrian Weinberg coolly made two huge saves, including one with his face.
Cameras captured Weinberg nonchalantly taking a ball off his visage at full speed at the game's tipping point.
In the end, it was attacker Marko Vavic who provided the winning goal.
The American men are headed to the semifinals for the first time since 2008, when they won a silver medal in Beijing. They will face perennial power Serbia, the two-time defending gold medalist; the United States has never won men's water polo gold despite six past medals in the event.