USWNT Pranks Crystal Dunn With Hilarious TikTok Money Trend

Madison Williams

Jul 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; US Women's National Team midfielder Crystal Dunn talks to the media during a press conference at Nike House of Innovation NYC.
The United States women's national soccer team jumped on one of the most popular TikTok trends at the moment while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And, they had one victim while making the trendy video: forward Crystal Dunn.

The USWNT captured a video of them doing the "Just give me my money" trend. For those who don't know what this is, it's a current prank in which people take turns saying this phrase and cheering for their friends. However, there is always one person who isn't in on the prank. That person says the phrase last, and then the rest of the people stay absolutely silent instead of clapping and cheering. The final person is always confused and may feel upset about not being in on the prank.

Regardless of the person's reaction, the videos are always hilarious to the viewers. Check out some of the USWNT members doing the trend by keeping Dunn out of the loop.

The USWNT play in the Olympic semifinal match on Tuesday, August 6 vs. Germany. Team USA is undefeated so far, and they beat Germany 4–1 during the group play last week.

